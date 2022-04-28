PM Shehbaz leaves for maiden Saudi Arabia visit today

02:29 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz leaves for maiden Saudi Arabia visit today
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Madinah Munwarah on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today (Thursday), said Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement.

The premier is embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The information minister said that the premier and his delegation will also perform Umrah and offer Durood at Roza Rasool during the visit.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The spokesperson said the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

The spokesperson said bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. 

Journalists will not accompany PM Shehbaz on ... 01:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not be accompanied by any journalist during his upcoming visit to ...

More From This Category
Parvez Elahi defers Punjab Assembly session till ...
02:17 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Indian forces kill another two Kashmiri youth in ...
03:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ...
11:25 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
ECP takes notice after Imran Khan calls CEC ...
12:54 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Pakistan has a new human rights minister
10:35 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto condoles Karachi blast deaths ...
09:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone makes it to jury of the Cannes Film Festival
03:30 PM | 28 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr