PM Shehbaz leaves for maiden Saudi Arabia visit today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Madinah Munwarah on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today (Thursday), said Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement.

The premier is embarking on his first visit abroad after assuming the office earlier this month on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The information minister said that the premier and his delegation will also perform Umrah and offer Durood at Roza Rasool during the visit.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The spokesperson said the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

The spokesperson said bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.