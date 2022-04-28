Women graduate student ‘identified’ as suicide bomber in Karachi university attack
KARACHI – The suicide bomber, who blew up a van outside an institute of Karachi University killing three Chinese nationals and Pakistani man, was a graduate student of the university, it has emerged.
On Tuesday, a woman exploded herself up outside Confucius Institute, a Chinese language and cultural center, in a major attack on Chinese citizens.
The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the suicide boming, warning of harsher attacks in future.
In a statement, BLA claimed that the suicide attacker named Sharan Baloch was the mother of two and she held a degree in zoology. She had been enrolled for another graduate degree at the Karachi university a few months back.
CCTV footage shows suicide bomber blowing herself ... 06:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – A video captured by CCTV camera shows a woman suicide bomber who blew herself up close to the van of ...
An official of Pakistan interior ministry told Arab News that the attacker was science teacher from Balochistan, who had signed up for a second master’s degree around five months ago.
Meanwhile, security departments have launched investigation into the matter and yet to share details about the attack.
FM Bilawal Bhutto condoles Karachi blast deaths ... 09:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The newly installed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday paid a visit to the Chinese ...
