Women graduate student ‘identified’ as suicide bomber in Karachi university attack

KARACHI – The suicide bomber, who blew up a van outside an institute of Karachi University killing three Chinese nationals and Pakistani man, was a graduate student of the university, it has emerged.

On Tuesday, a woman exploded herself up outside Confucius Institute, a Chinese language and cultural center, in a major attack on Chinese citizens.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the suicide boming, warning of harsher attacks in future.

In a statement, BLA claimed that the suicide attacker named Sharan Baloch was the mother of two and she held a degree in zoology. She had been enrolled for another graduate degree at the Karachi university a few months back.

An official of Pakistan interior ministry told Arab News that the attacker was science teacher from Balochistan, who had signed up for a second master’s degree around five months ago.

Meanwhile, security departments have launched investigation into the matter and yet to share details about the attack.