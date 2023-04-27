Search

Immigration

France opens visa centre in Mosul, becomes first EU country to offer services

Web Desk 11:41 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
France opens visa centre in Mosul, becomes first EU country to offer services

MOSUL - France has inaugurated a new visa application center in Mosul, Iraq becoming the first European facility of its kind in the city battered by years of war and violence. 

Mosul is currently being rebuilt after it was retaken from the Islamic State armed group that occupied the town between 2014-17 and the international groups are returning to the city with the visa centre being considered a positive development by experts.

“The Consul General of France in Mosul, with the support of the French Embassy in Iraq, is pleased to announce that it is now possible (from April 26, 2023) for the inhabitants of Mosul and the entire governorate from Nineveh to file their visa application for France and the Schengen area directly in Mosul, as part of a system set up with TLS Contact,” the statement of the Embassy reads.

The French Consul General in Mosul, Jean-Christophe Augé commented on the development that the opening of the center concretely reflects France's commitment to Mosul and the province of Nineveh.

"This center will facilitate visa applications for residents, notably students, academics, businessmen, and tourists," he highlighted.

The opening of the visa centre solves the problem of around 1.5 million residents in the city who had to travel about 500 km to apply for visas in Baghdad. Another visa center in the nearby city of Erbil only serves residents of the autonomous Kurdistan region.

Mosul boats a Turkish consulate, UN and international NGO offices, but Niniveh Governor Nejm al-Joubouri pointed out that France was "the first European country" to have appointed a consul general in the city.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was in Mosul during the inauguration of the centre that is being hailed widely as a step towards rebuilding the city which fell under the control of extremists in 2014, who made it their "capital".

The city was recaptured in 2017 when Iraqi forces supported by an international coalition led by Washington launched an operation leading to normalcy in the city as shops have reopened and traffic jams have returned.

Though the visa centre has been opened, Iraq has not inked any agreement on visa-free travel with the EU/Schengen Area countries and all of its citizens require a Schengen visa to be allowed entry to France and the rest of the bloc.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Pakistani visa holders to take driving test in Australia from July 1

07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Hajj 2023: Official date for first Hajj flight from Pakistan announced

09:31 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Contact tracing at Islamabad airport begins as Pakistan detects first case of mpox

11:42 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

20 percent discount on domestic travel; PIA unveils special Eid offer

12:14 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Canadian passport, immigration services to face disruption as 155,000 employees announce strike

12:52 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Qatar unifies business, tourist visa processing under re-launched Hayya platform

11:42 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

11:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27 April, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: