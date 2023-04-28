Search

Pakistan

#MaryamNawaz gets ‘#Tandoor’ as electoral symbol for #Punjabelections

09:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted electoral symbols to candidates contesting for Punjab Assembly seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has been allocated the symbol of a “Tandoor” to contest the elections while other party leaders have been allotted different symbols.

The ECP has not allotted them their party symbol Lion as they failed to submit the party ticket to the electoral body within the given time period i.e. April 26.

The PML-N has not given tickets to its party candidates as it is opposing the snap elections in the most populace province of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz got boat as electoral symbol while table symbol has been allocated to Attaullah Tarrar.

