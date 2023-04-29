Search

Shaan Shahid shares a short home tour with Reema Khan

Maheen Khawaja 04:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Shaan Shahid shares a short home tour with Reema Khan
Source: Instagram

The Pakistani film industry has seen some of the most talented actors, and two of them, Shaan Shahid and Reema Khan, recently had a heartwarming interaction that left their fans in awe. Reema visited Shaan at his house, and they had a lovely time together.

The two actors have worked together in several films, including their debut film Bulandi, which brought them immense fame and success. They also starred together in the blockbuster film Nikah.

Shahid and Khan's chemistry on-screen was loved by the audience, and they still remain one of the most iconic on-screen pairs in the Pakistani film industry.

Reema Khan, who is currently in Pakistan for her Ramzan transmission, took some time out of her busy schedule to visit her dear friend Shaan Shahid. Shaan, along with his wife, warmly welcomed Reema Khan and also gave her a tour of their beautiful house.

Reema turned to her Instagram and posted a short video with the caption "Thank you @official.shaanshahid and @aminabandey for a memorable evening????????" 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

The video has been circulating on social media, and fans are loving the camaraderie between the two legendary actors.

On the work front, he has appeared in several films, including Waar, Jugni, Yalghar, Zarrar, Sooha Jorra and Khuda Kay Liye.

Shaan Shahid passes on family's filmmaking legacy to daughter Bahisht

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

