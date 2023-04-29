Sonam Bajwa talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which was released in 2021, featured Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles alongside Diljit Dosanjh who produced the film.
Recently, Sonam Bajwa opened up about working with Shehnaaz Gill in the movie. The film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, was shot in Canada and tells the story of a divorced father who raises his son on his own. In the movie, Shehnaaz Gill played the role of Diljit's ex-wife while Sonam appeared as his new love interest.
In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sonam had nothing but good things to say about her co-star Shehnaaz Gill. She commended Shehnaaz's vibrant energy and how she managed to make the sets a fun place to be. Even though they did not have many scenes together in the movie Honsla Rakh, Sonam expressed how they enjoyed filming the one song they did together.
“There was no competition because honestly I was so secured by what I was going to do on screen. There was no competition like that, but I will be very honest when I was doing a song with her, she was so good as a dancer I was like ‘wow.’ We were teaching each other steps. When your co-star performs well on sets, you feel ‘even I want to do.’ It made me feel more responsible. So yes, we did bond,” said the actress.
The two actresses only had one song together in the film, and Sonam said they had a lot of fun while shooting for it. She also praised Shehnaaz's dancing skills, saying that she was an excellent dancer and that it made her feel more responsible to perform well.
On the work front, Bajwa is all set to appear in the upcoming film Carry on Jatta 3, alongside Gippy Grewal, which is set to release on June 29th. Meanwhile, Gill recently made her Bollywood debut in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.