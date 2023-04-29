Search

Sonam Bajwa talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill

Web Desk 03:52 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Sonam Bajwa talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which was released in 2021, featured Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles alongside Diljit Dosanjh who produced the film.

Recently, Sonam Bajwa opened up about working with Shehnaaz Gill in the movie. The film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, was shot in Canada and tells the story of a divorced father who raises his son on his own. In the movie, Shehnaaz Gill played the role of Diljit's ex-wife while Sonam appeared as his new love interest.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sonam had nothing but good things to say about her co-star Shehnaaz Gill. She commended Shehnaaz's vibrant energy and how she managed to make the sets a fun place to be. Even though they did not have many scenes together in the movie Honsla Rakh, Sonam expressed how they enjoyed filming the one song they did together.

“There was no competition because honestly I was so secured by what I was going to do on screen. There was no competition like that, but I will be very honest when I was doing a song with her, she was so good as a dancer I was like ‘wow.’ We were teaching each other steps. When your co-star performs well on sets, you feel ‘even I want to do.’ It made me feel more responsible. So yes, we did bond,” said the actress.

The two actresses only had one song together in the film, and Sonam said they had a lot of fun while shooting for it. She also praised Shehnaaz's dancing skills, saying that she was an excellent dancer and that it made her feel more responsible to perform well.

On the work front, Bajwa is all set to appear in the upcoming film Carry on Jatta 3, alongside Gippy Grewal, which is set to release on June 29th. Meanwhile, Gill recently made her Bollywood debut in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.

