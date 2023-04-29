Sunny Leone grooves to Baby Doll at a grand event in Dubai

Adult star turned actress Sunny Leone is known not only for her stunning appearance but also for her sharp sense of humor and irresistible charm, which have captured the hearts of many. The Bollywood actor's quick wit has garnered her a significant following, with fans admiring her for more than just her beauty.

Recently, she mesmerized the audience at a grand event in Dubai with her stunning performance on her most famous item song "Baby Doll" from the movie Ragini MMS 2.

Viral Bhayani, a well-known paparazzi in India, shared a video on social media, which showed Sunny wearing a gorgeous shimmery silver slit dress paired with matching heels.

In the video, Sunny can be seen grooving to the song with another lady on stage, displaying her on-point dance moves and killer expressions that won the hearts of her fans on social media. The video has since gone viral, with fans gushing over Sunny's beauty and leaving comments and hearts in reaction.

On the professional front, Leone is set to feature in Anuragh Kashyap's upcoming film Kennedy, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in May. According to reports by IndiaToday, the Director of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, announced that Kennedy will be showcased in the Midnight screenings section at Cannes, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.