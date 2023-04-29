Search

LifestyleVideos

Sunny Leone grooves to Baby Doll at a grand event in Dubai

Web Desk 05:21 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Sunny Leone grooves to Baby Doll at a grand event in Dubai
Source: Instagram

Adult star turned actress Sunny Leone is known not only for her stunning appearance but also for her sharp sense of humor and irresistible charm, which have captured the hearts of many. The Bollywood actor's quick wit has garnered her a significant following, with fans admiring her for more than just her beauty.

Recently, she mesmerized the audience at a grand event in Dubai with her stunning performance on her most famous item song "Baby Doll" from the movie Ragini MMS 2.

Viral Bhayani, a well-known paparazzi in India, shared a video on social media, which showed Sunny wearing a gorgeous shimmery silver slit dress paired with matching heels.

In the video, Sunny can be seen grooving to the song with another lady on stage, displaying her on-point dance moves and killer expressions that won the hearts of her fans on social media. The video has since gone viral, with fans gushing over Sunny's beauty and leaving comments and hearts in reaction.

On the professional front, Leone is set to feature in Anuragh Kashyap's upcoming film Kennedy, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in May. According to reports by IndiaToday, the Director of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, announced that Kennedy will be showcased in the Midnight screenings section at Cannes, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

Sunny Leone raises the temperature with sizzling pool video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Inclusivity and diversity: Barbie introduces Down Syndrome doll

11:33 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Rabab Hashim welcomes baby girl

06:59 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor 'ignores' Shehnaaz Gill at event

02:31 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl

02:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill effortlessly grooves to song ‘Bili Billi’

11:48 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'

11:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECC allows renting out PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York

06:15 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: