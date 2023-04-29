Turkiye becomes another Muslim nation to join club of nuclear power countries

ANKARA – Turkiye has inaugurated its first nuclear power plant established with assistance of Russia, joining the club of nuclear power countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyo Power Plan virtually, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said his had joined the nations hold nuclear assets, albeit after 60 years of delay.

With the arrival of nuclear fuel by air and sea to the Akkuyu Power Plant, the plant has now joined the ranks and attained the status of a nuclear plant, he added.

The Akkuyu nuclear plant, built in Turkey's southern province of Mersin, is expected to have a production capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors, the nuclear plant will be able to start producing electricity later this year.

It may be recalled that an intergovernmental agreement between Turkey and Russia for the Akkuyo nuclear plant was signed in May 2010 and the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant was held on April 3, 2018, after which construction began on the first unit.