Sub-Inspector among three civilians killed in Lahore gun attacks

LAHORE - Fatal shootings in provincial capital Lahore claimed lives of three people including a Sub-Inspector of Punjab police.
Reports in local media suggest that Sub-Inspector Arshad, and two other people were killed in separate firing incidents in the metropolis.
SI Arshad was returning home from his duty when he was targeted by unidentified individuals. Armed men sprayed bullets at him, and the officer sustained gun shot in neck, chest, and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to blood loss.
The second incident occurred in Kahna, where suspects opened fire and killed two individuals.
SP Model Town Ahmed Zaneer Cheema has ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. All resources, including Safe City cameras and CCTV cameras, are being utilised in the investigation, and further proceedings are underway.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
