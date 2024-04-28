Sub-Inspector among three civilians killed in Lahore gun attacks

LAHORE - Fatal shootings in provincial capital Lahore claimed lives of three people including a Sub-Inspector of Punjab police.

Reports in local media suggest that Sub-Inspector Arshad, and two other people were killed in separate firing incidents in the metropolis.

SI Arshad was returning home from his duty when he was targeted by unidentified individuals. Armed men sprayed bullets at him, and the officer sustained gun shot in neck, chest, and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to blood loss.

The second incident occurred in Kahna, where suspects opened fire and killed two individuals.

SP Model Town Ahmed Zaneer Cheema has ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. All resources, including Safe City cameras and CCTV cameras, are being utilised in the investigation, and further proceedings are underway.