China tests new weapon, takes down aircraft with electromagnetic pulse

11:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
China tests new weapon, takes down aircraft with electromagnetic pulse
Share

An advanced weapon took down an unmanned aircraft with a powerful electromagnetic pulse (EMP) in China.

According to reports, this was the first known field test of its kind in China.

The publication said the EMP took down the aircraft which was flying 1,500 metres (4,920ft) above sea level, adding that Chinese defence contractor China Electronics Technology Group (CETC) conducted the experiment.

Reports said the experiment is "thought to be China's first openly reported field test of an electromagnetic pulse weapon in the race to catch up with the US".

"The EMP weapon used in the test operated within a narrow band, meaning the microwave beam it produced was designed to have a longer firing range," the publication said.

The date, location of the experiment, or distance between the EMP weapon and the target have not been disclosed.

"In 2019, the US demonstrated a prototype EMP weapon known as the Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder, or Thor, that brought down 50 drones with one shot, showing that it is capable of defending a military base," it added.

More From This Category
World’s oldest man Emilio Flores Márquez dies, ...
09:20 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
The Borderless Phantom X brings an aesthetic look ...
04:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Nine killed, 90 wounded in Kazakhstan arms depot ...
03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: ...
03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
German FM Heiko Maas to travel to Pakistan for ...
12:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Biden vows to hunt down Kabul attackers
10:49 AM | 27 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Gaming Kay Nawab' by Umair Jaswal released as official theme song for the BIGO FFPL II
10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr