Manchester United welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back
Agree to pay €15m to Italian club plus up to €8 million in bonuses
Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford after they agreed a fee with Juventus for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year deal subject to being granted a visa and passing a medical, with United having agreed to pay an initial €15m to the Italian club plus up to €8 million in bonuses.
Manchester City had seemed the most likely destination for the Portugal striker until Friday morning. But after a whirlwind 48 hours that saw Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, hold talks with Juventus officials in Turin on Wednesday over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, City confirmed on Friday lunchtime that they were no longer interested.
It then emerged that Mendes had also held talks with United before a statement from them hours later then confirmed they had reached agreement with Juventus for a deal to re-sign the player who joined from Sporting Lisbon as a teenager and spent six seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Madrid for a world-record £80 million in 2009.
