Manchester United welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back

Agree to pay €15m to Italian club plus up to €8 million in bonuses
Web Desk
11:41 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Manchester United welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back
Share

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford after they agreed a fee with Juventus for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year deal subject to being granted a visa and passing a medical, with United having agreed to pay an initial €15m to the Italian club plus up to €8 million in bonuses.

Manchester City had seemed the most likely destination for the Portugal striker until Friday morning. But after a whirlwind 48 hours that saw Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, hold talks with Juventus officials in Turin on Wednesday over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, City confirmed on Friday lunchtime that they were no longer interested.

It then emerged that Mendes had also held talks with United before a statement from them hours later then confirmed they had reached agreement with Juventus for a deal to re-sign the player who joined from Sporting Lisbon as a teenager and spent six seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Madrid for a world-record £80 million in 2009.

More From This Category
'Gaming Kay Nawab' by Umair Jaswal released as ...
10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistani athlete Zahab Kamal sets world with ...
08:13 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Ramiz Raja or Asad Ali? PCB to elect new chairman ...
06:47 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
PM Imran nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali for PCB ...
01:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021
11:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Mirpur Royals’ boss Suleman Raza thrilled on ...
08:11 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Gaming Kay Nawab' by Umair Jaswal released as official theme song for the BIGO FFPL II
10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr