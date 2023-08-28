Anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari, and former lawmaker and PTM leader Ali Wazir get granted bail by Anti Terrorism court in a sedition case following a controversial speech in a rally.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain took the bail petition and approved the post-arrest bail of both activists against a surety bound of Rs30,000 each.

Imaan was detained by law enforcers from her home in the early hours around a week back, while her mother, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari decried how her daughter was detained by over a dozen of people.

Previously, the Islamabad court granted a three-day physical remand of Imaan and Ali Wazir, a day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally.

The arrest of prominent social activist and lawyer earlier appeared in trending sections on social media, with thousands sharing concerns for their release.

The shocking arrests have been denounced by local and international rights organisations, political leaders, and activists.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called Iman and Wazir's arrests point to a larger, more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people exercising their right to freedom of speech.