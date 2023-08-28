Arshad Nadeem creates history, becomes first Pakistani to win medal at World Championship

BUDAPEST - Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem etched his name in history as he became the first from South Asian nation to win a medal at World Athletics Championship.

The Pakistan athlete remained runner up after close contest with India's Neeraj Chopra; he got silver medal at made his best throw of 87.82m in third attempt.

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower from Pakistan's eastern neighbor, got gold with his best throw of 88.17m, while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch ranked third.

Despite not so good start at an international event, Arshad came back in the event with an excellent 82.81m throw in his second attempt. With a brilliant third throw of 87.82 meters, Arshad managed to throw javelin fourth attempt at 87.12m.

With around 80m in the fifth throw, Pakistani olympic athlete made last massive throw of 81.86m.

The star Pakistani sportsman who from a small town, Khanewal, located in Punjab province, created history as he brought his country the first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old qualified for the final of World Athletics Championship with his best throw of 86.79m.

In May this year, Arshad won a gold medal in the 34th National Games. He achieved the honour by throwing his javelin the longest distance of 78.02 metres. Arshad, who represented the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at the National Games, took home the gold medal.

Last year, he achieved a new milestone by pulling off his best throw of 90.18m in Birmingham to win gold in the Commonwealth Games. He then won gold in the Islamic Games in Turkey after a few days.