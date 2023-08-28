Geetika Srivastava appointed as India’s first female Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Geetika Srivastava has replaced Dr. Suresh Kumar as India’s Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan, and the foreign service officer becomes the first ever to hold the coveted role.
The development comes as Pakistan also appointed new Chargé d’Affaires to New Delhi. Saad Warriach replaced Aizaz Khan at the Pakistan High Commission.
Women have played significant roles in diplomacy throughout history. Over time, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of including women in diplomatic efforts and negotiations, and Geetika’s appointment for a coveted role amid calls for diverse teams can be more effective in addressing complex relations between the two sides as tensions continue unabated.
Indian top diplomat is another addition to the female diplomatic club, as her appointment comes after the UK’s first woman high commissioner to Pakistan takes charge.
Meanwhile, the new Indian diplomat will take charge as Suresh Kumar returns to back home after retirement.
The new diplomat belongs to the Indian Foreign Service, and joined service around 2 decades back. In her career, she was posted in China and commands Chinese (Mandarin) fluently. She is also a joint secretary in charge of the Indo-Pacific Division in the Foreign Office.
Relations between Pakistan and India remain tense after 2019 skirmishes, and there have been no full-time high commissioners as Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties over the BJP government’s illegal move to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
