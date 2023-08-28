Karachi weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said hot, and humid weather is expected to prevail in the districts of central and upper Sindh.

Karachi Rain Update

As the country's largest city witnessed sultry weather cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas, PMD said.

Karachi temperature today

On Monday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 29 or 30°C in the evening.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 82for the day. According to AccuWeather, the air reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Meanwhile, a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.