Mahira Khan visits vocational centre for refugee women

Pakistani actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan took a trip to a women's vocational centre and commended the women refugees for their untiring efforts to make a bright future for themselves.

The Bin Roye actress became the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in 2018 and she has been representing Pakistan at national and international levels since.

An advocate for women's empowerment and children's education, Khan has been vocal about the pressing issues faced by refugees, especially young women, and raised her voice for their betterment.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees star shared a story with a bunch of Afghani and Pakistani refugees at a vocational centre. Khan expressed immense pleasure to be surrounded by such hardworking and headstrong women as she introduced one of the young women who painted “UNHCR with two little hearts” which Khan accidentally spoiled.

The actress' humility and happy-go-lucky personality radiated positivity and love, as it is evident in the video.

Khan recently spoke against child labour in Pakistan and the gut wrenching cases of Fatima and Rizwana.