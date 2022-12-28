Maulana Tariq Jameel shares health update after suffering cardiac arrest

KARACHI – Pakistan’s noted Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel was hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest in Canada and now, the Tableeghi Jamat scholar has shared his health update.

The 69-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and informed his followers about his health. In his recent picture, he can be seen sitting on a hospital bed, donning a beanie cap, and covering himself with a loosely worn garment.

Maulana with a smile on his face, thanked Allah and his followers, saying he is feeling better now and mentioned that he will be discharged after staying under doctors' surveillance for three more days.

اللہ کے فضل اور آپ احباب کی دعاؤں سے اب طبیعت قدرے بہتر ہے. تین دن مزید ہسپتال میں ڈاکٹرز کے زیرِ نگہداشت رہنے کے بعد انشاءاللہ ڈسچارج کر دیا جائے گا. مزید دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے. pic.twitter.com/4t0OrLzaOP — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 28, 2022

He shared a brief update for his followers while reports in local media claimed that Maulana received an angioplasty on Tuesday after suffering a myocardial infarction.

Earlier, Maulana’s son Yousaf Jamil informed that his father suffered cardiac arrest and had been shifted to the hospital.

As the development about his health was shared on social media, people wished him a speedy recovery. A user wrote, "May Allah Grant Maulana sahib speedy recovery. I was planning to visit Toronto to meet him and attend RIS this weekend but due to weather was not able too".

Maulana Tariq Jameel is a globally famed Islamic scholar for his contributions and people across the world follow him on different social media platforms. The recipient of the Pride of Performance award has been named twice in The 500 Most Influential Muslims.