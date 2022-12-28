Search

Sports

PAKvNZ: Kiwi opener Conway departs for 92 as Nauman Ali breaks deadlock on Day 3

Web Desk 10:58 AM | 28 Dec, 2022
PAKvNZ: Kiwi opener Conway departs for 92 as Nauman Ali breaks deadlock on Day 3
Source: ICC/Twitter

KARACHI – Black Caps have lost opener, Devon Conway, on an individual score of 92 on Wednesday after a solid opening stand between Tom Latham and Conway took visitors to 165 on Day 2.

Southee-led squad will look to continue the momentum in the ongoing maiden Test in Karachi on Wednesday.

Kiwis trail by 273 in their first Test game while Pakistani bowlers are in search for quick wickets to pressurise New Zealand.

On Tuesday, Salman Ali Agha, who was three overnight in Pakistan’s 317 for five, was the last batter dismissed after scoring 103 as the home side added 121 runs on the second day. 

Babar Azam failed to add to his last evening’s score of 161 when he became his opposite number Tim Southee’s second victim. Salman and Noman Ali then added 54 runs for the seventh wicket with the latter contributing only seven runs before becoming Neil Wagner’s only wicket of the innings.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr departed three runs later as Pakistan slipped to 375 for eight, but Salman took control of the proceeding and added 63 priceless runs with the last two wickets of Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed, whose collective contribution was seven runs.

PAKvENG, 1st Test: Conway, Latham propel New Zealand to commanding start after Pakistan post 438

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson.

Sports

PAKvENG, 1st Test: Conway, Latham propel New Zealand to commanding start after Pakistan post 438

10:05 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Babar Azam breaks Joe Root’s record for most Test runs in a year

07:12 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

PAKvNZ, 1st Test: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz shine as Pakistan 317-5 on Day 1 against New Zealand

05:40 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

PAKvNZ: Trophy for Pakistan-New Zealand Test series unveiled ahead of first match

01:41 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Abid Ali's century guides Central Punjab to victory

03:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan name 16-member squad for New Zealand Tests

11:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled video invites trolling

11:48 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.05
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297.5 300.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.8 65.2
Australian Dollar AUD 153.5 154.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.02 606.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.62 167.97
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.70
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: