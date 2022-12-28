PAKvNZ: Kiwi opener Conway departs for 92 as Nauman Ali breaks deadlock on Day 3

KARACHI – Black Caps have lost opener, Devon Conway, on an individual score of 92 on Wednesday after a solid opening stand between Tom Latham and Conway took visitors to 165 on Day 2.

Southee-led squad will look to continue the momentum in the ongoing maiden Test in Karachi on Wednesday.

Kiwis trail by 273 in their first Test game while Pakistani bowlers are in search for quick wickets to pressurise New Zealand.

On Tuesday, Salman Ali Agha, who was three overnight in Pakistan’s 317 for five, was the last batter dismissed after scoring 103 as the home side added 121 runs on the second day.

Babar Azam failed to add to his last evening’s score of 161 when he became his opposite number Tim Southee’s second victim. Salman and Noman Ali then added 54 runs for the seventh wicket with the latter contributing only seven runs before becoming Neil Wagner’s only wicket of the innings.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr departed three runs later as Pakistan slipped to 375 for eight, but Salman took control of the proceeding and added 63 priceless runs with the last two wickets of Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed, whose collective contribution was seven runs.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson.