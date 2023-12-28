Gold price increases by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices saw further gains in the domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price surged by Rs2,200 per tola to settle at Rs222,800.

The price of per 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,886 to reach Rs191,015. In international market, the price of gold increased by $20 to close at $2,105 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,680 per tola and Rs2,297.66 per 10 grams in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made a comeback, days after the correction as positive cues provided confidence to local investors and they continued buying stocks.

The positive traction in the money market advanced for the second day and the benchmark KSE-100 Index soared 1.50pc on Thursday, and market is expected to end the year on a high note.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 closed at 60, 863, and on Thursday, the KSE-100 index, gained 1,271 points to cross 62,000 mark.