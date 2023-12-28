Islamabad airport employee finds bag worth over Rs 4 million and here's what happened next

ISLAMABAD - In a matchless show of honesty, an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority returned a bag full of cash to the rightful owner.
According to the details, a woman passenger who had flown from Karachi forgot to take her bag along from the changing room of the domestic lounge of the Islamabad International Airport.
The sanitary attendant named Sobia found the bag and handed it over to the terminal manager of the airport. The bag was finally deposited in the lost and found section of the airport.
Upon realizing that she had lost the bag, the woman contacted the Civil Aviation Authority after which verification was done and the bag was returned to her.
The woman lavished praise on the airport staff for their upright behavior and commitment to professionalism.
As far as the valuables are concerned, the bag was worth around Rs 4 million and contained 10 tola Gold, 110 GBP, two mobile phones, Rs 22,000 cash, and an expensive Swiss watch; the woman was traveling to Islamabad from Karachi along with her family.
The airport manager Syed Aftab rewarded the attendant Sobia with a certificate and Rs 25,000 as a prize.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.