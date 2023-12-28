Islamabad airport employee finds bag worth over Rs 4 million and here's what happened next

ISLAMABAD - In a matchless show of honesty, an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority returned a bag full of cash to the rightful owner.

According to the details, a woman passenger who had flown from Karachi forgot to take her bag along from the changing room of the domestic lounge of the Islamabad International Airport.

The sanitary attendant named Sobia found the bag and handed it over to the terminal manager of the airport. The bag was finally deposited in the lost and found section of the airport.

Upon realizing that she had lost the bag, the woman contacted the Civil Aviation Authority after which verification was done and the bag was returned to her.

The woman lavished praise on the airport staff for their upright behavior and commitment to professionalism.

As far as the valuables are concerned, the bag was worth around Rs 4 million and contained 10 tola Gold, 110 GBP, two mobile phones, Rs 22,000 cash, and an expensive Swiss watch; the woman was traveling to Islamabad from Karachi along with her family.

The airport manager Syed Aftab rewarded the attendant Sobia with a certificate and Rs 25,000 as a prize.