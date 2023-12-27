Khawaja Asif sends Rs1bn defamation notice to Usman Dar, mother Rehana Dar

SIALKOT – PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has sent a Rs1 billion defamation notice to former PTI leader Usman Dar and his mother Rehana Imtiaz Dar.

The notice says that Dar and his mother levelled false allegations to defame Asif. It called on Dar and his mother Rehana Dar to pay Rs1 billion in damages within 14 days.

Both politicians from Sialkot contested the 2018 elections from the National Assembly’s NA-73 constituency and Asif defeated Dar.

After a raid on Dar’s house earlier this month, Rehana accused Asif of orchestrating the police action and being manhandled by the raiding party.

In a video statement, Dar's mother said that her house was broken into by people who manhandled her, pulled her hair, and tore her shirt.

"When they heard that I was submitting my nomination papers, they [Asif] sent 20 people to my house,” she had claimed. She also appealed to the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take action on the matter.

PML-N stalwart Asif said Dar seemingly wishes to restore his tumbling reputation after quitting politics.