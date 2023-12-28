Pakistan Stock Exchange makes comeback as KSE 100 gains 800 points

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) makes comeback, days after correction as positive cues provided confidence to local investors and they continue buying stocks.

The positive traction in the money market advanced for the second day and the benchmark KSE-100 Index soared 1.32% on Thursday, and market is expected to end the year on a high note.

On Wednesday, KSE-100 was closed at 60, 863, and on Thursday, the stock market saw gain of 805.58 points, that makes around 1.32 per cent.

Experts suggest that money market comes forward amid fears related to political instability.

Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed 5-month highs as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in US stocks and bonds.