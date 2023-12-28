Search

Lifestyle

Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir

Maheen Khawaja
09:14 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir and his beloved wife, Sarah Khan, have become the epitome of "relationship goals" in the eyes of many. Their love-filled moments have constantly grabbed the limelight, leaving fans in awe of their enchanting chemistry. On his special day, Falak took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes for his wife, accompanied by an adorable photo that melted hearts everywhere.

Their social media accounts have been flooded with expressions of love and affection, showcasing their deep connection and PDA-filled moments. Falak and Sarah continue to paint the town red with their romantic gestures, and this occasion is no different.

 In a recent Instagram story post, Sara shared a picture that radiated warmth and happiness, capturing a beautiful moment between the couple. Alongside the photo, she penned a heartfelt caption that spoke volumes about their journey together:

"Happy birthday to the father of my child 

You’re the reason for the smile on my face and peace in my heart

Happy Birthday to my Falak! There’s a reason why I call you “Mera sukoon” may you forever rise as high as your name! 

May Allah protect you and keep you safe! Amen"

Her husband dutifully replied in the comment section "Begum" with two hearts.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in July 2020. The two welcomed an adorable little daughter Alyana in October 2021.

Sarah Khan updates on health after undergoing MRI scan

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates sixth wedding anniversary, shares ...

09:31 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Wedding celebrations of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan begin

03:44 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

'Mother India' actor Sajid Khan passes away at 71 due to cancer

07:52 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wifey Iqra Aziz on wedding ...

02:05 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

From Humayun Saeed to Ayeza Khan, Lollywood stars attend Arsalan ...

05:23 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Inside Salman Khan’s midnight birthday bash

Advertisement

Latest

10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Punjab to prolong winter vacations for schools amid smog situation

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: