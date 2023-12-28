Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir and his beloved wife, Sarah Khan, have become the epitome of "relationship goals" in the eyes of many. Their love-filled moments have constantly grabbed the limelight, leaving fans in awe of their enchanting chemistry. On his special day, Falak took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes for his wife, accompanied by an adorable photo that melted hearts everywhere.

Their social media accounts have been flooded with expressions of love and affection, showcasing their deep connection and PDA-filled moments. Falak and Sarah continue to paint the town red with their romantic gestures, and this occasion is no different.

In a recent Instagram story post, Sara shared a picture that radiated warmth and happiness, capturing a beautiful moment between the couple. Alongside the photo, she penned a heartfelt caption that spoke volumes about their journey together:

"Happy birthday to the father of my child

You’re the reason for the smile on my face and peace in my heart

Happy Birthday to my Falak! There’s a reason why I call you “Mera sukoon” may you forever rise as high as your name!

May Allah protect you and keep you safe! Amen"

Her husband dutifully replied in the comment section "Begum" with two hearts.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in July 2020. The two welcomed an adorable little daughter Alyana in October 2021.