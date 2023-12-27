What are new driving licence fees in Punjab?

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to increase the driving licence fee for 2024.

Also, the government has decided to charge the fee annually instead of every five years, as it was before.

Starting January 1, 2024, the government is going to increase the learner's driving licence fee by Rs440, taking it from Rs60 to Rs500.

Motorcycle and motorcycle rickshaw drivers will now pay Rs500 annually as licence fee. Earlier, they were paying Rs550 every five years, Rs110 per year.

The government has increased the five-year licence fee for the motorcar-jeep driving licence to Rs1,800 per year, compared to the previous Rs950 fee for five years.

The fee for heavy transport has been increased from Rs400 every five years to Rs2,000 per year. The Rs20 five-year licence fee for disabled persons has now been abolished.

The five-year fee for public service vehicles has been increased from Rs450 to Rs1,500 per year. The driving licence fee for categories other than those mentioned above has been raised from Rs100 to Rs1,000.

According to official claims, the Punjab government has revised the driving licence fees for various categories after 20 years.