Winter vacation in Punjab schools likely to be extended till Jan 8

LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department is considering one week extension in winter holidays across the province due to the biting cold and dense fog.
Most parts of Punjab are currently in the grip of a thick and toxic fog, commonly known as smog, and the prevailing weather is causing a large number of people to fall ill, especially elderly people and schoolchildren.
Amidst the biting cold and dense morning fog, the School Education Department is mulling an additional week to the winter holidays.
Parents, expressing concern over the harsh weather conditions expected to persist in January, have voiced their demand for an extension of the school vacation by one more week.
They highlight that several private schools have already granted more than a week’s break, resuming classes on January 8.
The plea extends to Punjab government schools as well, with parents urging an extension of the holidays until January 7 to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the chilly weather.
The final decision on whether to extend the holidays will be made following consultations with the government in a day or two, according to the Education Department.
The potential extension reflects a collaborative effort to prioritize the welfare of students in light of the challenging weather conditions.
The alarming levels of smog pushed the Punjab government to announce early winter vacations in schools, and colleges, and students are waiting until December 18 to enjoy the winter break.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
