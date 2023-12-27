Winter vacation in Punjab schools likely to be extended till Jan 8

LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department is considering one week extension in winter holidays across the province due to the biting cold and dense fog.

Most parts of Punjab are currently in the grip of a thick and toxic fog, commonly known as smog, and the prevailing weather is causing a large number of people to fall ill, especially elderly people and schoolchildren.

Amidst the biting cold and dense morning fog, the School Education Department is mulling an additional week to the winter holidays.

Parents, expressing concern over the harsh weather conditions expected to persist in January, have voiced their demand for an extension of the school vacation by one more week.

They highlight that several private schools have already granted more than a week’s break, resuming classes on January 8.

The plea extends to Punjab government schools as well, with parents urging an extension of the holidays until January 7 to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the chilly weather.

The final decision on whether to extend the holidays will be made following consultations with the government in a day or two, according to the Education Department.

The potential extension reflects a collaborative effort to prioritize the welfare of students in light of the challenging weather conditions.

The alarming levels of smog pushed the Punjab government to announce early winter vacations in schools, and colleges, and students are waiting until December 18 to enjoy the winter break.