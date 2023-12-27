Search

Pakistan

Winter vacation in Punjab schools likely to be extended till Jan 8

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
winter vacation
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department is considering one week extension in winter holidays across the province due to the biting cold and dense fog.

Most parts of Punjab are currently in the grip of a thick and toxic fog, commonly known as smog, and the prevailing weather is causing a large number of people to fall ill, especially elderly people and schoolchildren.

Amidst the biting cold and dense morning fog, the School Education Department is mulling an additional week to the winter holidays.

Parents, expressing concern over the harsh weather conditions expected to persist in January, have voiced their demand for an extension of the school vacation by one more week.

They highlight that several private schools have already granted more than a week’s break, resuming classes on January 8.

The plea extends to Punjab government schools as well, with parents urging an extension of the holidays until January 7 to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the chilly weather.

The final decision on whether to extend the holidays will be made following consultations with the government in a day or two, according to the Education Department.

The potential extension reflects a collaborative effort to prioritize the welfare of students in light of the challenging weather conditions.

The alarming levels of smog pushed the Punjab government to announce early winter vacations in schools, and colleges, and students are waiting until December 18 to enjoy the winter break.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:08 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

TLP election candidate Saqib Nawaz Jan shot dead in Gujrat

01:32 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Is Punjab govt extending schools' winter vacations amid smog and cold ...

12:21 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Lahore weather update: Check latest forecast for Punjab capital

05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Election commissioner dials Punjab IGP over police interference in ...

03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Lahore Weather Update today: Weather forecast, fog update for Punjab

02:46 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Revamp Your Space with Exclusive Deals in the Ideas Clearance Sale!

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: