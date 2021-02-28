Petrol prices likely to go up by Rs20 per litre from March
Share
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are likely to increase from Monday, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded its summary in this regard to the Petroleum Division.
In the latest summary, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase up to Rs20 per liter from March 1.
Furthermore, OGRA has also proposed a hike in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). The new prices, for the next half of the month, will be announced after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.
Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff ... 12:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a 82-paisa per unit (kWh) ...
Earlier on February 15, the government maintained the prices of petroleum products. In order to provide relief to the masses, PM Imran rejected the summary of OGRA proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.
Pakistan signs 10-year LNG agreement with Qatar 02:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Qatar have signed a ten-year LNG agreement in Islamabad, the government announced on ...
- Pakistan recognises KSA efforts, expresses solidarity in Jamal ...03:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- PSL 6 - Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings today01:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, hanged in Attock01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan contracts coronavirus01:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Red Bull Campus Clutch launches in Pakistan12:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Bilal Saeed's 'Baari' crosses 100 million views milestone on Youtube08:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Indians boycott 'Spider-Man' over anti-Modi tweet11:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- 'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021