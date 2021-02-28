Petrol prices likely to go up by Rs7 per litre from March
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are likely to increase from Monday, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded its summary in this regard to the Petroleum Division.

In the latest summary, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase up to Rs7 per liter from March 1.

Furthermore, OGRA has proposed a hike in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs6. The new prices, for the next half of the month, will be announced after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.

Earlier on February 15, the government maintained the prices of petroleum products. In order to provide relief to the masses, PM Imran rejected the summary of OGRA proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.

