PM Imran to launch Nandana fort tourist project today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan's heritage on Sunday (today).

The premier is keen on the preservation and conservation of the Al-Beruni Radius site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

PM will also announce various development packages for Pind Dadan Khan during his visit to the city.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared the update about PM’s visit. He wrote Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two national parks in Jhelum. The restoration of Tilla Jogian and Nandana Fort is a milestone.

آج وزیر اعظم پاکستان پنڈدانخان (جہلم) میں دو نیشنل پارکس کی بنیاد رکھنے جا رہے ہیں ٹلہ جوگیاں اور نندنا قلعہ کی بحالی ایک سنگ میل ہے، عمران خان وہ واحد لیڈر ہیں جو ماحول اور سیاحت کو معاشی پالیسی کا اہم جزو سمجھتے ہیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 28, 2021

The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth. The historical Nandana Fort is located in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Earlier, Special assistant to PM on overseas Zulfi Bukhari also shared an updated about the eco-friendly project.

Pakistan’s tourism is a goldmine of scenic beauty & history,Nandana Fort (few hours from the capital) is where AlBeruni carried out calculations of earth’s circumference-this is the home of astronomy & mathematics. Plans underway-PMIK will be launching it as a heritage site soon pic.twitter.com/q4B1RKHtYg — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 2, 2021