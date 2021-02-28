PM Imran to launch Nandana fort tourist project today
09:30 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
PM Imran to launch Nandana fort tourist project today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan's heritage on Sunday (today).

The premier is keen on the preservation and conservation of the Al-Beruni Radius site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

PM will also announce various development packages for Pind Dadan Khan during his visit to the city.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared the update about PM’s visit. He wrote Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two national parks in Jhelum. The restoration of Tilla Jogian and Nandana Fort is a milestone.

The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth. The historical Nandana Fort is located in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Earlier, Special assistant to PM on overseas Zulfi Bukhari also shared an updated about the eco-friendly project.

