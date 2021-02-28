PSL 6, Match 11, Karachi Kings set 187-run target for Lahore Qalandars – Live Score and Live Updates
Web Desk
06:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6, Match 11, Karachi Kings set 187-run target for Lahore Qalandars – Live Score and Live Updates
Share

KARACHI - The eleventh match of the PSL 6 between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is underway at the city’s National Stadium.

Qalandars have won the toss and elected to field first. 

The match is scheduled to start at 7pm on Pakistan time.

PTV Sports and Geo Super will telecast live action of the much-awaited match. Daily Pakistan will be present live scores and live updates on its website.

Both teams, so far - have similar positions on the points table. They have won two out of three games, however, the Kings have a slight edge over Qalandars due to better NRR.

Latest points table

SQUADS 

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram.

 Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal, Sandeep Lamichhane.

More From This Category
No Pakistani bowler, all-rounder among top ...
09:34 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Petroleum prices will remain the same in March, ...
08:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6 - Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings ...
01:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Red Bull Campus Clutch launches in Pakistan
12:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Petroleum prices to remain same in March as PM ...
04:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 2021, Match 11 – Karachi Kings, Lahore ...
11:35 AM | 28 Feb, 2021

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr