Extensive security planes in place, says PCB as Australian cricketer’s family receives online threats from India

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that extensive security measures have been taken for the visiting Australian team.

PCB along with Cricket Australia issued a statement after a family of Aussies player received threats on Instagram, warning him against travelling to Pakistan.

Reports said that a man from India warned Australian cricketer’s family of dire consequences if the player visits Pakistan.

Following the incident, PCB and CA issued statement as saying: “Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, Cricket Australia, and combined government security agencies."

“There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which — in this case — is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," read the statement.

Reports citing sources said that the Instagram account —jyot.isharma391 – was being hanled by Gujrat state of India. The user has been identified as Mridul Tiwari.

Earlier, New Zealand and England Cricket Board (ECB) had cancelled their scheduled tours to Pakistan after receiving the identical threats from Indian social media users.

Aussies flew into South Asian country on Sunday for the historic tour scheduled to start from March 4 in nearly a quarter of a century.

The foreign players will train from Monday after spending a day in isolation. This is for the first time the Australian squad lands in Pakistan after 24 years as they last time visited the country in 1998.

Cricket Pakistan also shared the development and greeted Test skipper Pat Cummins. "Great to have you and the Australian side here," the tweet cited.

Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and the white-ball leg will be played in Karachi and Lahore.