PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take the nation into confidence about the impact of global inflation on the country’s economy in a televised address.

Country's Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain confirmed the development on Twitter. He said the premier will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کریں گے، وزیر اعظم روس اور یوکرائین تنازعے کے بعد معیشت اور عالمی چیلنجز پر قوم کو اعتماد میں لیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 28, 2022

Reports in local media quoting sources said Khan will also brief the nation on his position on Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Prime minister reportedly convened a meeting of his economic team at his Banigala residence on Sunday and after consulting his economic team.

Khan’s decision to take the nation into confidence comes days after he visited Moscow. PM called on Putin at the Kremlin last week. The two sides discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia, per reports.

Meanwhile, petroleum prices are also expected to rise in South Asian country as Moscow’s invasion surged international oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Pakistan’s inflation rate is mainly driven by the demand factors as well as international commodity prices, exchange rate, seasonal factors, and economic agents’ expectations concerning the future developments of these indicators.