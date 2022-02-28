PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation today
Web Desk
10:22 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation today
Source: Prime Minister Office
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take the nation into confidence about the impact of global inflation on the country’s economy in a televised address.

Country's Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain confirmed the development on Twitter. He said the premier will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Khan will also brief the nation on his position on Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Prime minister reportedly convened a meeting of his economic team at his Banigala residence on Sunday and after consulting his economic team.

Khan’s decision to take the nation into confidence comes days after he visited Moscow. PM called on Putin at the Kremlin last week. The two sides discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia, per reports.

Meanwhile, petroleum prices are also expected to rise in South Asian country as Moscow’s invasion surged international oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Petrol price expected to rise by Rs10 per litre ... 03:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are expected to increase by about Rs10 per litre amid the ...

Pakistan’s inflation rate is mainly driven by the demand factors as well as international commodity prices, exchange rate, seasonal factors, and economic agents’ expectations concerning the future developments of these indicators.

Ukraine agrees to hold peace talks with Russia as ... 09:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2022

KYIV – As Moscow bore down on Kyiv and officials put the toll of civilian dead at more than 350, the two sides ...

More From This Category
PTI UK leader says corrupt parachuters have taken ...
10:39 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
Covid-19 infects 856, kills 5 in a day: NCOC
09:23 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
FM Qureshi discusses evacuation of Pakistanis ...
10:38 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pak-Afghan border reopens days after clash ...
10:06 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Tanveer Ahmed makes history for Pakistan at World ...
08:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
PAF pays tribute to heroes of operation Swift ...
08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs spotted dancing at Mehar Bano’s engagement
06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr