Hareem Shah’s videos of performing lewd acts leaked online

Obscene videos of controversial queen Hareem Shah are making rounds all over the social media. The videos are allegedly leaked by an unidentified user in which Shah can be seen involved in lewd acts.

The TikToker continues to become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons and this time she fell victim to a data breach.

With latest leaks, social media users were left speculating about the person who shared these clips.

Besides the leaks, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked. The social media sensation made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video, and even filmed herself while unpacking liquor with her husband.

More to follow...