Supreme Court takes up suo motu notice case on election dates today

ISLAMABAD – The division bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will start hearing the suo-moto notice on the delay in the announcement of dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.
On Monday, four judges of the country’s top court recused themselves from the nine-member bench. The remaining bench will continue hearing the case for the interpretation of the Constitution as the opposition and ruling alliance remained at loggerheads over polls date in recent weeks.
The new bench includes Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.
During Monday’s hearing, the country’s top judge remarked that President can announce the date for elections as per the Elections Act, 2017.
Since the dissolution of the assemblies, the governors of both provinces and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are reluctant to announce a date for general elections in the provinces. After both parties remained failed to fulfill their duties, President Arif Alvi unilaterally announced that polls will be held in April – a move that was widely criticised by the government of coalition parties.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,025
