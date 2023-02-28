Search

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee plummets by 0.47pc against US dollar in inter-bank market

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee fell 0.47 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday, days after continuing its upward momentum despite the delay in the release of funds from the International Monetary Fund.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 261.15, with a decrease of Rs1.23, against the greenback.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee registered its fourth successive gain, settling at 259.92 after an appreciation of 0.03 percent against the high-flying dollar.

In a recent development, the State Bank of Pakistan has convened an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on March 2 to address the emerging risks.

Latest

‘Shadi Karogi’ – Tony Kakkar and Pakistani singer Annie ...

01:09 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Karachi PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Islamabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Peshawar PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Quetta PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sialkot PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Attock PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujranwala PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Jehlum PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Multan PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Bahawalpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujrat PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nawabshah PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Chakwal PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Hyderabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nowshehra PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sargodha PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Faisalabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Mirpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025

