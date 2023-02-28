Search

Ushna Shah apologises to blogger she accused of invading her privacy 

Web Desk 11:33 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah on Tuesday publicly apologised to the blogger she accused of invading her privacy on her marriage day. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shah posted her apology, saying, “The embarrassment I will face after this doesn’t outweigh the importance of apology. I would like to publicly apologise to AB Lakhani. He did not ask me to, I simply don’t want to begin my new journey with this weighing down my conscience. 

“I had no right to besmirch him online, even if he did bring in a photographer without permission, the world didn’t end. 

“A few photographers snuck in themselves, many leaked unflattering photos of me that went viral (and used AB as a scapegoat). I tried my absolute best not to let that happen but things don’t always go our way. A new bride, managing so much, a nikkah violated with an unknown drone, hundreds of thousands of trolling messages took a bit of a toll on me. 

“AB was simply the final straw. 

“In hindsight, I am mortified that I shared my grievance online. I simply needed a mental health day. 

“Social media is toxic, double edged sword. What matters is the incredible man I married, the wonderful family I married into, the beautiful day we had and the abundance of love we received. 

“Back to wedding celebrations!”

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

