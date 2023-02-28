Ushna Shah apologises to blogger she accused of invading her privacy 

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah on Tuesday publicly apologised to the blogger she accused of invading her privacy on her marriage day.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Shah posted her apology, saying, “The embarrassment I will face after this doesn’t outweigh the importance of apology. I would like to publicly apologise to AB Lakhani. He did not ask me to, I simply don’t want to begin my new journey with this weighing down my conscience.
“I had no right to besmirch him online, even if he did bring in a photographer without permission, the world didn’t end.
“A few photographers snuck in themselves, many leaked unflattering photos of me that went viral (and used AB as a scapegoat). I tried my absolute best not to let that happen but things don’t always go our way. A new bride, managing so much, a nikkah violated with an unknown drone, hundreds of thousands of trolling messages took a bit of a toll on me.
“AB was simply the final straw.
“In hindsight, I am mortified that I shared my grievance online. I simply needed a mental health day.
“Social media is toxic, double edged sword. What matters is the incredible man I married, the wonderful family I married into, the beautiful day we had and the abundance of love we received.
“Back to wedding celebrations!”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.
