Do you know the price of the green dress Maryam Nawaz wore at her oath-taking ceremony?

The exquisitely-gorgeous green suit worn by the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, at her oath-taking ceremony has been in the news for its whopping price.
Maryam is widely acknowledged as one of the most fashionable figures in the Pakistani politics. Her formal attires at important meetings or casual wear, all scream elegance and grace. The 50-year-old CM is also one of the most beautiful faces in politics and her beauty is complemented by her expensive wardrobe.
Maintaining the tradition of taking politics and fashion together, Maryam impressed everyone with her charming look even while assuming the post of Chief Minister of Punjab on February 26, 2024.
Looking at Maryam's colour scheme, it is apparent that she is fond of green colour as she is often seen donning different shades of this royal colour.
The newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab has worn green on multiple occasions and mostly opts for green to be in silk as it adds a touch of regalia.
Choosing to wear the same colour on the most important day of her political victory, the 'swearing-in ceremony', Maryam wore a pair of trousers with an emerald green halter neck shirt, a masterpiece by Pakistani clothing brand Parniyan by Ayesha.
According to the representative of Parniyan by Ayesha, the price of this pair is Rs60,000.
The PML-N won 137 seats in the Punjab Assembly while independents backed by former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 113 seats in the recently held elections.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
