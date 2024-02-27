Search

Do you know the price of the green dress Maryam Nawaz wore at her oath-taking ceremony?

Noor Fatima
11:40 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
Do you know the price of the green dress Maryam Nawaz wore at her oath-taking ceremony?

The exquisitely-gorgeous green suit worn by the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, at her oath-taking ceremony has been in the news for its whopping price.

Maryam is widely acknowledged as one of the most fashionable figures in the Pakistani politics. Her formal attires at important meetings or casual wear, all scream elegance and grace. The 50-year-old CM is also one of the most beautiful faces in politics and her beauty is complemented by her expensive wardrobe.

Maintaining the tradition of taking politics and fashion together, Maryam impressed everyone with her charming look even while assuming the post of Chief Minister of Punjab on February 26, 2024.

Looking at Maryam's colour scheme, it is apparent that she is fond of green colour as she is often seen donning different shades of this royal colour.

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab has worn green on multiple occasions and mostly opts for green to be in silk as it adds a touch of regalia.

Choosing to wear the same colour on the most important day of her political victory, the 'swearing-in ceremony', Maryam wore a pair of trousers with an emerald green halter neck shirt, a masterpiece by Pakistani clothing brand Parniyan by Ayesha.

According to the representative of Parniyan by Ayesha, the price of this pair is Rs60,000.

The PML-N won 137 seats in the Punjab Assembly while independents backed by former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 113 seats in the recently held elections.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Punjab CM

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

