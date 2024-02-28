Search

KP, Balochistan MPAs-elect to take oath in first sessions today

Web Desk
09:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024
KP, Balochistan MPAs-elect to take oath in first sessions today
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The newly elected representatives of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies will be sworn in on Wednesday, February 28, as the governors of both regions called assembly sessions.

As per the schedule announced by the secretariat of KP Assembly, the MPA-s elect will come at 11 am. The process to elect new speaker will start after oath-taking. 

Nomination papers for the offices of speaker and deputy speaker can be filed till 5 pm.

In Balochistan, the newly-elected representatives will also take oath today. The session will be presided over by Zamrak Khan Achakzai due to unavailability of speaker. 

During the oathing-taking ceremony, Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party and the political alliance announced to hold protest.

As per the agenda issued by the Balochistan Assembly secretariat, newly-elected members of different parties will take oath of their office during the assembly session.

At least 61 lawmakers will take oath during the session.

Earlier, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Prince Agha stepped down from Senate to take oath as members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The election of new speaker and deputy speaker will be held later for which the assembly will announce the schedule after the oath-taking ceremony.

