Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)

PSL 9 Match 15: Karachi Kings set 166-run target for Islamabad United

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 28 Feb, 2024
PSL 9 Match 15: Karachi Kings set 166-run target for Islamabad United
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Kieron Pollar’s timely knock helped Karachi Kings set a fighting target of 166 runs for Islamabad United in a match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday. 

The opening by the hosts was not impressive as Shan Masood and Tim Seifert were dismissed for 27 and 8, respectively in early blows.

Leus du Plooy tried to recover the team from pressure as he made 24 off 15 before his removal by Agha Salman. Shoaib Malik could score only six runs.

At this point, Kieron Pollar played an unbeaten innings of 48 while Irfan Khan made 27, helping Kings to rack up a fighting total against United. 

Earlier, Shadab Khan won the toss and put the hosts to bat first..

Kings are playing their first game at their home ground and will be aiming to maintain their winning streak in the marque event.

After a murky start to their PSL 9 campaign, Kings suffered a blow against Multan Sultans but made a comeback as they stunned Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

As of Feb 28, the team stands at fourth position in PSL 2024 league standings, while the Kings secured two wins from their three outings. 

Shadab Khan led Islamabad United started the PSL 2024 campaign on a positive note but, their momentum was derailed by several upsets against Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and then Zalmi.

They are standing at fifth spot, the second last, in the points table with only a single win and three back-to-back losses. The red-hot squad now eye a comeback against Karachi Kings.

At Karachi Stadium's pitch, the team winning toss is likely to opt to bat first to capitalise on the fresh pitch and aim for a substantial total.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi squad

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza

Islamabad United: Jordan Cox, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Hunain Shah

Zalmi owner gifts brand new MG car to Babar Azam after PSL heroic knock

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

01:05 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:02 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 Match 15: Karachi Kings set 166-run target for Islamabad United

04:26 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Amir wants action against Multan DC over misbehaviour with ...

12:40 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:19 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 14: Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs

10:02 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Zalmi owner gifts brand new MG car to Babar Azam after PSL heroic ...

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

11:25 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

09:25 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam's century propels Peshawar Zalmi to 201 against Islamabad ...

10:24 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 13: Peshawar Zalmi continue winning streak

Advertisement

Latest

08:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Hong Kong ends tax on purchase of homes for non residents: Details inside

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: