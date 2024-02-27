Sania Mirza shares hilarious meme, pokes fun at herself



Apart from holding the stature as India's celebrated tennis star, Sania Mirza also enjoys being a fun, humorous personality with jokes that could give anyone a laughter fit.

The avid Instagram user, with more than 13 million followers, has been the centre of attention ever since her ex husband shocked and surprised the world with his whirlwind wedding announcement to a Pakistani actress amidst the former couple's separation rumors at peak. Despite her personal life being discussed online, Mirza kept her grace and has been quite understanding of the situation. Amidst the drama, the mother-of-one shared a hilarious meme to lighten the mood of her followers and shared her personal experience too.

The tennis icon shared a meme which poked fun about the everyday experience people who have a blurry vision of not greeting others while passing by. Using a template from Nickelodeon's iconic cartoons, SpongeBob Squarepants where the character of Squidward is squinting his eyes, and another image with a blurred vision of people passing by, the meme read, "You saw me and didn't even say hi."

"Me: [insert image]" the meme added.

Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Mirza wrote, “Me most of the time " followed by a laughing emoji.

In recent developments, Mirza and her ex husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, parted ways. The former couple had been piquing divorce rumors, however, Malik's wedding announcement to Pakistani actress Sana Javed (now Sana Shoaib Malik on Instagram) was the only confirmation that came from either party.

This is Malik's third and Javed's second marriage. He was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui whom he divorced in 2010 and married Mirza in a high profile wedding. The ex couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Javed, on the other hand, was married to actor-singer Umair Jaswal whom she quietly parted ways with.