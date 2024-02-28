Search

ad
Lifestyle

Zhalay Sarhadi spills it all about her miscarriages and body dysmorphia

Noor Fatima
12:00 AM | 28 Feb, 2024
Zhalay Sarhadi
Source: Zhalay Sarhadi (Instagram)

In a recent conversation on Frieha Altaf's FWhy Podcast, Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi shared her personal experiences with miscarriages, health challenges, and the standards of physical appearance in the entertainment industry.

She began sharing, "Firstly, it's not because of anything lacking in you - it just happens. That's what my doctor told me. My first pregnancy was amazing. My daughter was MashAllah (healthy)." 

"Later on, I had three pregnancies - they all ended very early on. One was in six weeks, one was in eight weeks, the last one was also five or six weeks. The first one was a little bit of a shock because my daughter was four...The miscarriage wasn't that bad. I went to recheck and there was no heartbeat, I had a DNC, it ended. It took me back a little, wondering what had happened. But the attachment with the pregnancy was absent at the time," Zhalay revealed.

"The second time was when I was shooting for Jalebi. If you've seen that scene where I'm beating a man whilst on top of him, I was actually going to have an operation the next day...I had already had a miscarriage and it was a bad one at that."

"I won't take any names because I don't want a lawsuit on my hands, but I was misdiagnosed and they said, 'No no, it's fine.' I felt it wasn't fine...There was bleeding, cramps, other things that weren't normal," she added.

Upon getting a second opinion, Zhalay discovered that she had "developed hypothyroidism."

"I cried for days, I didn't know why I was crying," she shared. "Then I had a miscarriage again a few years later. We weren't really trying, per se, but I decided that this has to stop...I can't deal with this. It's traumatic on a mental and physical level."

The actor also discussed the sensitive issue of body dysmorphia prevalent among brown due to European features, including a certain height, fair complexion, and straight hair, deemed perfect. Sharing her own experience of bullying at the age of 14 for being a chubby child with a "42-inch waist," Zhalay recalled how she ultimately lost weight and reduced to "24-inch waist" and later contracting anorexia.

Zhalay Sarhadi gets candid about her miscarriages and women's fertility issues

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:24 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Sania Mirza shares hilarious meme, pokes fun at herself

12:00 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Zhalay Sarhadi spills it all about her miscarriages and body ...

08:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Hira Mani shares Instagram reel to celebrate 35th birthday

10:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

“I would choose you in every lifetime,” Ushna Shah tells hubby on ...

12:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted having fun mid-air (VIDEO)

11:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Saba Faisal reveals receiving proposals by 22 years old boys even at ...

Lifestyle

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

06:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

“I was going to give up my life,” Aima Baig on post breakup ...

04:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Indian music legend Pankaj Udhas dies after prolonged illness 

07:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie ...

01:05 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Yumna Zaidi showcases killer dance moves at recent wedding (VIDEO)

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Zhalay Sarhadi spills it all about her miscarriages and body dysmorphia

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: