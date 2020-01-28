PCB to refund match tickets
12:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will refund the tickets after the 3rd Twnety20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.
According to the PCB spokesperson, the match tickets for the match will be refunded as per the ticket refund policy of the PCB.
The fans could get their tickets refunded at the centers they purchased their tickets from. The PCB will announce the date for a refund later.
