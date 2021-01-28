PM Imran, singer Shehzad Roy share views on promotion of education

ISLAMABAD – Renowned singer Shehzad Roy called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Promotion of education and its system in the country was discussed in the meeting.

The singer runs Zindagi Trust, a non-governmental, non-profit organization that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani.

“Our areas of work include reforming public schools, educating working children and lobbying the government to improve education policy,” the trust writes it on its website.