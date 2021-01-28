Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake today

12:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake today
ISLAMABAD – Three day winter sports festival 2021 kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake tomorrow (Thursday).

The festival is being organized by Tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Ghizer administration to promote winter tourism.

Competition of ice hockey, Ice Skating, football and open ice race are the main events. Stalls of local handicrafts will also be exhibited for the projection of local culture.

