Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake today
ISLAMABAD – Three day winter sports festival 2021 kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake tomorrow (Thursday).
The festival is being organized by Tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Ghizer administration to promote winter tourism.
A day long sports festival on frozen Khalti lake District Ghizar Gilgit_Baltistan.Org by tourism department and local community ,Ice hockey and football matches played.Cultural dance event also held.#Gilgit_Baltistan #winter #tourism #Ghizar #Khalti #Frozelake— Tanveer Ahmed🇵🇰 (@Mountain_Man007) January 10, 2020
VC: Javed Iqbal pic.twitter.com/cmYwQ8eaSP
Competition of ice hockey, Ice Skating, football and open ice race are the main events. Stalls of local handicrafts will also be exhibited for the projection of local culture.
