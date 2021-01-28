Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake today

ISLAMABAD – Three day winter sports festival 2021 kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake tomorrow (Thursday).

The festival is being organized by Tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Ghizer administration to promote winter tourism.

A day long sports festival on frozen Khalti lake District Ghizar Gilgit_Baltistan.Org by tourism department and local community ,Ice hockey and football matches played.Cultural dance event also held.#Gilgit_Baltistan #winter #tourism #Ghizar #Khalti #Frozelake

Competition of ice hockey, Ice Skating, football and open ice race are the main events. Stalls of local handicrafts will also be exhibited for the projection of local culture.