10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack
Terrorist killed, several others injured in exchange of fire at a check post in Kech district
Share
QUETTA – Ten soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, according to military's media wing.
The incident happened "on night of January 25 and 26. During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed and several injured," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement on Thursday.
The ISPR further said that three terrorists were also apprehended during the retaliatory action, adding that a follow-up clearance operation is "in progress to hunt down perpetrators of the incident".
It added the armed forces are determined to "eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost."
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- 10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- FATF conditions: Pakistan stops real estate sector from making deals ...12:35 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Elon Musk’s Starlink not given licence to provide internet services ...12:15 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
-
- Rizwan-led Sultans beat Babar's Kings by seven wickets in PSL7 opener11:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Bisconni music wraps up season 2 with brilliant performances from ...09:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
- Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress04:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021