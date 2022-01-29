Australia beat Pakistan to reach semi finals of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022
SAINT JOHNS – Teague Wyllie’s smart knock ensured Kangaroos sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup after beating Pakistan on Friday.
The title quest of Boys in Green ended with a 119-run defeat to Australia in the Super League quarter-final match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
Qasim Akram-led unit asked Australia to bat first after winning the toss. Australia’s 17-year-old Wyllie was the best performer with the bat for the winners. He added 86 runs with Campbell Kellaway (47) and 101 runs for the second wicket with Corey Miller who scored 64 off 75 balls.
Kangaroos finished their quota of 50 overs with a formidable 276 for seven total on the board. Meanwhile, the Pakistani skipper took three wickets for 40 runs while Awais Ali took two and Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer took a wicket each.
Openers Shehzad and Haseebullah returned to the pavilion earlier whereas Abdul Faseeh and Irfan Khan added 50 runs for the third wicket which turned out to be Pakistan’s best partnership in the match. Qasim bowled for 9, Abbas Ali and Maaz Sadaqat were then dismissed by Jack Infield, and the Pakistani squad folded for 157 to crash out of title contention.
Squads
Pakistan Playing XI: Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram(c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali.
Australia Playing XI: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly(c), Corey Miller, Jack Sinfield, Tobias Snell(w), William Salzmann, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Whitney.
