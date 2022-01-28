Elon Musk’s Starlink not given licence to provide internet services in Pakistan: PTA

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially confirmed that Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider, Starlink, has not applied for or obtained a licence to provide internet services in Pakistan.

In a statement issued this week, the PTA advised the general public to refrain from placing any pre-booking orders on Starlink’s or any of its associated websites.

The PTA statement came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking prospective subscribers to pay a deposit of $99 (refundable) as a pre-order for equipment/services.

According to the PTA, it has already taken up the matter with Starlink and asked it to stop taking pre-order bookings from prospective Pakistani consumers with immediate effect as the company has not been granted any licence for providing internet services in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, a delegation of the US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director for Middle East & Asia Ryan Goodnight and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam called on the Minister of IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque to discuss the policy and operation model. The company had later announced that it will open its office in Pakistan.

Press Release: US based global satellite broadband provider Starlink’s Director Middle East & Asia, Mr. Ryan Goodnight and Head of Global Site Acquisition Mr. Ben Macwilliam visited PTA Headquarters, Islamabad today. pic.twitter.com/d8JeArBrC2 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 13, 2021

Starlink, the brainchild of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, aims to deliver high speed internet to every part of the globe. The company has a special focus towards elevating connectivity in rural areas while at the same time providing an alternative to the cumbersome task of laying down a fiber network.

The company, as of now, has delivered around 2,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit which serve a customer base of more than 10,000 spread across 14 countries. While the company looks to expand in other countries, competitors have been quick to step in through lobbying with the different governments.