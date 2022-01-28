ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face Australia in quarter-final today
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan will face Australia in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 Super Series quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua today (Friday).
Pakistan reached the knock-out stage after winning all the Group C matches against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.
After finishing their group matches in Trinidad on a high with a thumping nine-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, Pakistan have trained hard in the lead-up to the match against Australia in Antigua.
In the match against Papua New Guinea, all-rounder Muhammad Shehzad took five wickets as Pakistan rolled over their opponents for just 50.
In the clash against Afghanistan, all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat inspired the side to a 24-run win while opener Haseebullah’s century and pacer Awais Ali’s six-for were instrumental in the overwhelming 115-run victory.
The right-arm fast bowler Awais is currently third on the tournament wicket-takers list (nine wickets in three matches) while Haseebullah (155 runs in three matches) places him at number eleven amongst the tournament’s leading run-getters.
U-19 World Cup: Pakistan thrash Papua New Guinea ... 06:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Pakistan on Saturday defeated Papua New Guinea by nine wickets in the 23rd match of the International Cricket ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:12 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 202210:01 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face Australia in quarter-final today09:46 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 soldiers in Balochistan09:22 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- JI calls off Karachi sit-in against Sindh Local Govt bill09:00 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bisconni music wraps up season 2 with brilliant performances from ...09:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi thanks fans for UK tour success ...11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress04:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021