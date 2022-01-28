ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face Australia in quarter-final today
Web Desk
09:46 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face Australia in quarter-final today
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan will face Australia in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 Super Series quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua today (Friday).

Pakistan reached the knock-out stage after winning all the Group C matches against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

After finishing their group matches in Trinidad on a high with a thumping nine-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, Pakistan have trained hard in the lead-up to the match against Australia in Antigua.

In the match against Papua New Guinea, all-rounder Muhammad Shehzad took five wickets as Pakistan rolled over their opponents for just 50.

In the clash against Afghanistan, all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat inspired the side to a 24-run win while opener Haseebullah’s century and pacer Awais Ali’s six-for were instrumental in the overwhelming 115-run victory.

The right-arm fast bowler Awais is currently third on the tournament wicket-takers list (nine wickets in three matches) while Haseebullah (155 runs in three matches) places him at number eleven amongst the tournament’s leading run-getters.

U-19 World Cup: Pakistan thrash Papua New Guinea ... 06:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

Pakistan on Saturday defeated Papua New Guinea by nine wickets in the 23rd match of the International Cricket ...

More From This Category
Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws ...
09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
PSL7: Paragliders kick off the biggest cricket ...
07:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Rizwan-led Sultans beat Babar's Kings by seven ...
11:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022 from ...
02:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
PSL 7 kicks off with colorful opening ceremony in ...
09:53 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
PCB announces details of U13 and U16 boys ...
09:15 PM | 26 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws mixed response
09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr