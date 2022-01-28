ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan field first against Australia in quarter-final
ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan field first against Australia in quarter-final
LAHORE – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to field first against Australia in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 Super Series quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua today (Friday).

The winner of the match will face off India or Bangladesh in the semi-final. Afghanistan U19 will play against England in the other semis.

Pakistan reached the knock-out stage after winning all the Group C matches against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

After finishing their group matches in Trinidad on a high with a thumping nine-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, Pakistan have trained hard in the lead-up to the match against Australia in Antigua.

In the match against Papua New Guinea, all-rounder Muhammad Shehzad took five wickets as Pakistan rolled over their opponents for just 50.

In the clash against Afghanistan, all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat inspired the side to a 24-run win while opener Haseebullah’s century and pacer Awais Ali’s six-for were instrumental in the overwhelming 115-run victory.

The right-arm fast bowler Awais is currently third on the tournament wicket-takers list (nine wickets in three matches) while Haseebullah (155 runs in three matches) places him at number eleven amongst the tournament’s leading run-getters.

