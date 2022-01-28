PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators today
Share
KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will come face to face in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven kickoff at the National Stadium Karachi today (Friday).
The match begins at 7pm.
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will captain the Zalmi today as Wahab Riaz tested positive for the coronavirus,
The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 17 times and Zalmis have a small edge with nine victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.
Four matches have been played between the two teams at the National Stadium, with each team claiming two victories.
Zalmi had the upper hand in the previous two seasons, having swept all four matches, two each in a season. Quetta struggled to compete at full strength throughout the last two seasons. Quetta, on the other hand, appear more balanced this time around, and their pace bowling, in particular, may rattle Zalmi's powerful batting line-up.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Quetta Gladiators' skipper, recently praised his team's bowling during a news conference. They have speedster Mohammad Hasnain, who just had an impressive BBL debut, confounding the batters with his remarkable speed.
Naseem Shah, who demonstrated exceptional ability in the CPL, will also prove lethal for the opponents. Additionally, they have the expertise of Sohail Tanvir in addition to Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Rizwan-led Sultans beat Babar's Kings by seven ... 11:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Karachi Kings lost the opening match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Multan Sultans at ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran Khan visits Lahore today11:38 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators today11:10 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- PTI govt plans to launch Ehsaas Petrol Card for middle class people10:43 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:12 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 202210:01 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bisconni music wraps up season 2 with brilliant performances from ...09:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi thanks fans for UK tour success ...11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress04:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021