PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi need 191 runs to win against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – A strong partnership of Quetta Gladiators’ opening pair led the team set a tough target of 191 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at the National Stadium Karachi today (Friday).

Earlier in the day, Zalmi won the toss and put the opponent team to batting first.

Gladiators’ Ahsan Ali smashed three sixes and eight 4s to make 76 off 46 while his opening partner Will Smeed remained top scorer with 97 off 62.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz made 8 and 5 runs, respectively.

Zalmi’s Usman Qadir and Sameen Gull took two wickets each.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is leading the Zalmi today as Wahab Riaz tested positive for the coronavirus,

The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 17 times and Zalmis have a small edge with nine victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.

Four matches have been played between the two teams at the National Stadium, with each team claiming two victories.

Zalmi had the upper hand in the previous two seasons, having swept all four matches, two each in a season. Quetta struggled to compete at full strength throughout the last two seasons. Quetta, on the other hand, appear more balanced this time around, and their pace bowling, in particular, may rattle Zalmi's powerful batting line-up.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Quetta Gladiators' skipper, recently praised his team's bowling during a news conference. They have speedster Mohammad Hasnain, who just had an impressive BBL debut, confounding the batters with his remarkable speed.

Naseem Shah, who demonstrated exceptional ability in the CPL, will also prove lethal for the opponents. Additionally, they have the expertise of Sohail Tanvir in addition to Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed.