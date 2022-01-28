PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi need 191 runs to win against Quetta Gladiators
Share
KARACHI – A strong partnership of Quetta Gladiators’ opening pair led the team set a tough target of 191 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at the National Stadium Karachi today (Friday).
Earlier in the day, Zalmi won the toss and put the opponent team to batting first.
Gladiators’ Ahsan Ali smashed three sixes and eight 4s to make 76 off 46 while his opening partner Will Smeed remained top scorer with 97 off 62.
🚀 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/gguaYXtIIy— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2022
Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz made 8 and 5 runs, respectively.
Zalmi’s Usman Qadir and Sameen Gull took two wickets each.
Pakra gaya! Finally a moment of relief for @PeshawarZalmi 😅#HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/eO3wAz6kZS— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2022
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is leading the Zalmi today as Wahab Riaz tested positive for the coronavirus,
The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 17 times and Zalmis have a small edge with nine victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.
Four matches have been played between the two teams at the National Stadium, with each team claiming two victories.
Zalmi had the upper hand in the previous two seasons, having swept all four matches, two each in a season. Quetta struggled to compete at full strength throughout the last two seasons. Quetta, on the other hand, appear more balanced this time around, and their pace bowling, in particular, may rattle Zalmi's powerful batting line-up.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Quetta Gladiators' skipper, recently praised his team's bowling during a news conference. They have speedster Mohammad Hasnain, who just had an impressive BBL debut, confounding the batters with his remarkable speed.
Naseem Shah, who demonstrated exceptional ability in the CPL, will also prove lethal for the opponents. Additionally, they have the expertise of Sohail Tanvir in addition to Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Rizwan-led Sultans beat Babar's Kings by seven ... 11:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Karachi Kings lost the opening match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Multan Sultans at ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship inaugurated10:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022: Barry’s/HS Group, Guard ...10:30 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Gold price down by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan10:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- ‘Aaya Zalmi’ – Peshawar Zalmi releases anthem for PSL 709:50 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Petroleum prices likely to increase by Rs10 per litre in Feb09:30 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- 'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again08:41 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all praises for Tu Jhoom08:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Sinf-e-Aahan's cast celebrate the last day of shoot in true Pawri ...07:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021